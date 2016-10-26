Skiing and snowboarding coming to Carthage

Marco Benitto did not come to Carthage College to start a club. However, after attending the fall Organization Fair, he was disappointed to see an absence of a snowboard and ski club.

“I figured I’d give it a shot,” Benitto said when asked why he chose to petition to start such an organization.

Benitto began these snow sports when he was 14-years-old. He learned to ski first but switched to snowboarding later, which he prefers. His passion for the sport brought him to place a petition outside his dorm room door, encouraging students to sign up.

“It’s a lot of fun when you do it with friends, too,” said Benitto.

His petition was well received with many students interested in the club, which Benitto was not surprised about.

If formed, the club would likely ski and snowboard at Wilmont Mountain, similar to but smaller than Alpine Valley. Wilmont provides a variety of terrains for those with beginner to expert skill levels.

If you are interested contact Marco Benitto at mbenitto@carthage.edu.