Your Everyday Philosopher:

(Providing sound philosophical suggestions to help you survive and thrive during your college years)

“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.” – Sun Tzu

How I view this quote is that the Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu is saying that warriors who prepare are warriors who win.

You might be thinking, “How does this apply to me?” Well, let me put it this way; every day when you go to class, you are constantly being “attacked” by your professors with homework, tests, and projects. Don’t you want to win these “battles” by getting good grades? If you answered yes to my question, here are some tips inspired by Sun Tzu’s quote that could help you achieve greater success in your classes. Disclaimer: these are tips that have worked for me in the past to be used within your discretion. I thought I would share them with you because I find them helpful.

Sun Tzu is telling us that preparation is the key to success. Instead of cramming the night before an exam or test, just study an hour a day for about a week prior to the test/exam. You don’t need to over-prepare, but a small amount of preparation for anything goes a long way.

Next, if you have a paper due in a few weeks, set out a schedule to get it done in little pieces. Use a calendar and plan out your days, and you will find out you have more time than you originally thought. Rationing out your time to certain classes will help you from wasting precious minutes on endeavors that are not contributing to your success.

Additionally, when planning, ask your teacher any questions that may help you prepare more effectively. An example would be: “Could you help me with this assignment during your office hours?” This kind of question is an indicator to your professors that you care. This form of preparation could help you achieve a higher grade from a professor simply because they admire your initiative. So, if you want to achieve greater success in your academics, “win first” by preparing often and be that victorious warrior you know you can be.