Caffeine: Good or Bad?

Background:

In the past couple blogs, I’ve tried yoga and I’ve tried to drink the recommended amount of water in a day, building each on top of the other. I’ve continued that with a third and final step: cutting out caffeine. I drink coffee every single day. I love coffee. My last name should be Gilmore because that’s how much coffee I drink.

And you don’t even want to know how many different kinds of tea my roommate and I own between the two of us. It’s like the scene from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World where Ramona lists off tea options in her kitchen.

Research:

If I’m cutting out caffeine, there better be some awesome side effects. According to Caffeine Informer’s website, one effect is a better mood because you don’t rely on morning coffee to get rid of grumpiness. It also results in decreased anxiety and lower blood pressure because caffeine is a stimulant, fewer headaches, fewer trips to the bathroom (which feels irrelevant considering how much water I’m drinking), healthier teeth, weight loss and increased productivity because you don’t go out of your way to go buy or make coffee.

To check out the benefits of yoga and of drinking water, read my last few blogs!

Trial:

I did yoga three times a week, drank 96 ounces of water each day, and consumed no coffee or tea (soda isn’t a problem because I’ve never drank it) for three weeks.

All of the yoga routines are from the Youtube channels Boho Beautiful and Yoga With Adriene.

I think I deserve an award for staying away from Starbucks Chestnut Praline Lattes.

Conclusion:

I can’t say that I experienced all of the effects that I was supposed to from quitting caffeine, or drinking a ridiculous amount of water. My skin broke out horribly over the past few weeks and is just now clearing up (unless it took this long for that to come into effect), and my mood hasn’t been too under control either (although that is mostly due to Luke and Lorelai in A Year In The Life, and nothing, including coffee, can help with that).

However, I’ve only gotten a headache once in this time, and it was a day I didn’t hit anywhere near my water goal. I also didn’t experience grumpiness or feelings of anxiety, and I managed to lose two pounds (which I then gained back because of pumpkin pie).

I’m happy that I tried this because I’ve always been curious about what would happen if I quit coffee, but I didn’t notice much of a difference between this and when I was just doing water and yoga.

Now, if you need me, I will be hibernating in Starbucks for the next rest of my life.