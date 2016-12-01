Carthage Swim and Dive Team to Host Three Meets in January

The Carthage swimming and diving team will be busy in the upcoming weeks, with dual meets and invitationals hosted at the Koenitzer Aquatic Center in January. These include a dual meet against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Augustana College, a potential trip to the University of Illinois at Chicago, a dual meet versus CCIW opponent Wheaton College, and the Wisconsin Private College Championship.

January is a difficult month with more time being committed to swimming in comparison to the fall and spring semesters. With J-Term only being one 3-hour long class a day, there is an increase in time spent in the pool and weight room.

“Compared to our training trip where we spend 8 hours a day in the water, J-term provides a routine of practice, class, and back to practice all month long,” said Angela Shaw, ’18.

Of the meets Carthage is hosting, distance swimmer Nathan Morris, ’18, believes the Wheaton College meet will be the most exciting for Carthage fans.

“At that point in January, we’re at the peak of our training. Everyone will find a way to step up and swim their best, since Wheaton is such a strong opponent,” Morris said.

Shaw also agreed the dual meet against the conference rival will be the most exciting for Carthage fans to watch, because of the newly developing team dynamics.

“While we have always been a team known for our depth, we not only have our traditional depth, but we also have improved our speed and technique,” said Shaw.

Carthage begins their hosting stint with a dual meet against Augustana College on Sat., Jan. 7 at noon. Carthage then welcomes Wheaton College on Sat., Jan. 21st at 11 AM. The Wisconsin Private College Championships is held the following weekend on Sat., Jan. 28th at noon. All three meets will be at the Koenitzer Aquatic Center.