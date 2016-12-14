Your Everyday Philosopher: Finishing Up The Semester

Your Everyday Philosopher:

(providing sound philosophical suggestions to help you survive and thrive during your college years)

“It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.” – Confucius

From this quote, it can be inferred from Confucius that the speed of finishing a task does not matter as long as you keep moving forward towards its completion.

Since it is so close to the end of the semester, this quote is remarkably relevant to all of us. Most of us are swamped with projects, presentations, final exams, and more. However, with Confucius’ quote, we can learn that if we stay on task and keep working on our schoolwork, we can accomplish our goals. Just keep moving forward. I know it can be demoralizing how many things we have to complete before the coveted Christmas break, but if we keep up on our studying, completing our projects, and whatever else, we can be victorious in this semester with our sanity intact. So, this quote should be comforting and let you know that it is possible to get all your schoolwork done in a sane matter. All you have to do is “just keep swimming” and the work you have to do will slowly evaporate. Do not procrastinate; instead, assign breaks between hours of working. Develop a reward system for yourself to keep you on track.

Overall, stay positive and do not stop. I understand that it can be tiresome, but I request that you keep moving forward. In the end, you will be glad that you did. Since I suggest that you do this, I must adhere to my own advice. Even as I write this, I have multiple projects to complete that I would rather avoid. But, in order to not be a hypocrite, I have developed a system for working on my own schoolwork. Simply, I utilize the timer on my phone. I set it for a time frame and I work till it expires. I may pause it at times, but I try to work during the whole duration of the timer. I have realized that you can accomplish a lot if you work for decent periods of interrupted time. Find a place that you can work without distractions and I assure you that your productivity will increase. Like previously said before, just keep working and you will survive this semester. Bit by bit, word by word, study hour by study hour, we will overcome.

So, I ask you to take Confucius’s quote as a comforting piece of advice that states it is okay to work slowly as long as you keep going. Now, I know we have little time left in this semester, but if you work steadily and do not procrastinate, you will endure. Thus, join me in overcoming our tasks ahead of us. Let us not be put down by these oppressors (workload)! We are not going down without a fight! We are going to win! Let’s go!