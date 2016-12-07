Your Everyday Philosopher: Thanksgiving

Your Everyday Philosopher:

(providing sound philosophical suggestions to help you survive and thrive during your college years)

“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.”—Henry David Thoreau

How I view this quote is that we should be more like Thoreau and be grateful more often for the amazing things we take for granted.

In our college careers, we are often so busy and rushed that we lose perspective on the good things we have. Instead of being happy that we have a loving family, we get bogged down under the stresses of college life. I understand that life can be tough, but in order to overcome the difficulties in life we need to be appreciative of the good things. For example, if you’re having a bad day, remember the fact that you are lucky enough to be receiving a college education. That’s fantastic! Also, if you’re a little down on yourself, think of the good things that you have: your friends, your family, food in your belly and much more. All you need to do is stop and think for a moment and you can think of many good things that you have. Be grateful and you will most certainly see your life in a more positive light.

Additionally, when you’re having a great day, remember the good moments from that particular day. Doing this will allow you to call upon these good memories when times are tough and these moments will keep you warm knowing that good things do happen. Furthermore, I suggest to be grateful for all the good things you possess. However, I also suggest you take Thoreau’s quote one step further and not only be perpetually grateful for what you are and what you have, but also express your gratitude to people that make your happiness possible. So, when you can, spend time with your family and friends and let them know that you love and appreciate them. Life is too short not to notice the good things around you and this Holiday season is your big chance to begin enjoying your life more fully by reflecting and realizing all the good stuff you truly have.

All in all, despite the terrible things that happen in our world, we must take Thoreau’s quote to heart and be more thankful for the things that make our lives enjoyable and worth living. Doing this will make us more self-aware, and expressing this gratitude will help us communicate to others that we treasure the things they do for us. Even though this blog is just a list of suggestions, I am certain that if you give them a chance, your life will become sweeter, happier and fuller. I guarantee it.