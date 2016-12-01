Men’s Track and Field Team to Work as ‘one big team’

The Carthage College track and field team’s goal is to earn a national reputation, and this year they have a good shot at achieving that goal.

“This is the most well-rounded team I have yet to coach. By having a team strong in many areas, we can get closer to reaching our ultimate goal of being a well renowned team on the national level,” said Head Coach Joshua Henry.

Carthage runs in a difficult conference, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, amongst nationally ranked and strong competitors such as Augustana College and North Central College. These teams have proven to be tough competition, prompting more goal setting for the Red Men.

“We have a really healthy team attitude. There is a lot of anticipation held by the upperclassmen and an unusual level of motivation in our freshman,” said James Diamond, ’17.

Over the years, the Red Men have adopted a ‘One Big Team’ goal-setting ideology, and this has helped the team get closer to their goal.

“Track and field is a unique sport in the sense that it is such an individual sport. To mean something as an individual, you have to come from a strong team base,” said Matt August, ’18, a distance runner.

Returning this season are several school record holders. Michael Von Borstel, ’17, holds the school record for the 5000-meter with a time of 14.43. Kendrick Corhenious, ’17, holds the record for the 60-meter dash and was awarded CCIW Athlete of last season’s outdoor conference. These are two athletes are expected to perform well this season and lead the team to success.

“I’m excited about these runners because they are doing even better than they were at this time last year,” Henry said.

Across the spectrum of events, many athletes should perform equally if not better than they did last season. Together, the team is in a place to succeed as they work as ‘One Big Team’.