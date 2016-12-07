Vegan Thanksgiving
Hello everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family, friends and lots of yummy home-made food. Now that we’re back in school, we’re faced with studying for those dreadful final exams, long papers and stressful nights. Along with the stress, it’s so easy to fall into unhealthy eating habits. It’s important to be aware of your mental and physical health; know your limits, get enough rest, eat moderately and regularly (don’t skip meals!), and maintain a positive outlook on life!
Over break, I was able to have some fun with new recipes and put some things together. I was super happy because my family and I had a 100% vegan Thanksgiving dinner. Many people have asked me how that was possible and what I actually ate so here are some tips and tricks to having a delicious vegan-friendly meal. Replacements, such as vegan butter, vegan mayonnaise and almond or soy milk can be found at supermarkets such as Whole Foods or Piggly Wiggly. For dinner, I bought a vegan plant-based meat called Tofurkey, and it tasted so much better than regular turkey! Overall, lots of roasted vegetables, hummus and fruit make for a great, healthy dinner.
For this week’s recipe, I decided to share with you the yummiest salad I have ever made. I made it for Thanksgiving dinner, however, it does require an oven and stove, so this would be something you can make when you go home for winter break to impress your parents!
Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing & Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients:
1 medium garlic head
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt & black pepper
1 bunch carrots
1 bunch beets with greens trimmed
1 tbsp lemon juice
⅓ cup of raw pumpkin seeds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set a large pot of water on stove to boil.
- Cut the root end off the garlic head. Set out a square of foil, drizzle in a tsp of olive oil and add a pinch of salt. Put garlic in it, wrap it in foil and bake it for 15 min. (Once you remove garlic, turn oven to 425 degrees)
- Peel carrots. Blanch the carrots in boiling water for 2 minutes, then set aside to cool. Add beets to the same water. Boil for 8-10 min. Run under cold water and peel.
- Halve carrots and cut beets into quarters or sixths, depending on size. Arrange each on a separate baking sheet (to preserve color), drizzle each with 1-2 tspn of olive oil and sprinkle sea salt. Slide into the oven and roast for 15-20 min, flipping vegetables halfway through.
- Make the dressing in the meantime! First, squeeze roasted garlic in small bowl fork. Mix in lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt. Next, whisk in olive oil.
- Finally, toast pumpkin seeds. Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil and the seeds. Cook, stirring them until they start to pop (1-2 minutes). Remove from heat and toss with a little salt if your heart desires!
- Serve (: In a bowl, mix spinach with olive oil and salt, add the carrots and beets, sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top and you’re done!