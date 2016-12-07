Hello everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family, friends and lots of yummy home-made food. Now that we’re back in school, we’re faced with studying for those dreadful final exams, long papers and stressful nights. Along with the stress, it’s so easy to fall into unhealthy eating habits. It’s important to be aware of your mental and physical health; know your limits, get enough rest, eat moderately and regularly (don’t skip meals!), and maintain a positive outlook on life!

Over break, I was able to have some fun with new recipes and put some things together. I was super happy because my family and I had a 100% vegan Thanksgiving dinner. Many people have asked me how that was possible and what I actually ate so here are some tips and tricks to having a delicious vegan-friendly meal. Replacements, such as vegan butter, vegan mayonnaise and almond or soy milk can be found at supermarkets such as Whole Foods or Piggly Wiggly. For dinner, I bought a vegan plant-based meat called Tofurkey, and it tasted so much better than regular turkey! Overall, lots of roasted vegetables, hummus and fruit make for a great, healthy dinner.

For this week’s recipe, I decided to share with you the yummiest salad I have ever made. I made it for Thanksgiving dinner, however, it does require an oven and stove, so this would be something you can make when you go home for winter break to impress your parents!

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing & Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

1 medium garlic head

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt & black pepper

1 bunch carrots

1 bunch beets with greens trimmed

1 tbsp lemon juice

⅓ cup of raw pumpkin seeds

Directions: