Women’s Track and Field Team Prepares for Upcoming Season

Individual potential is not hard find on the Lady Red track and field team as the women prepare for a season of success. The anticipation of athletes and coaches is high as the team sizes up competition for when the throwers leave mid-December for a meet against Division I schools to estimate how they stack up on a national scale.

“We have a nice team this year with a good combination of experienced returners and talented freshmen,” said Head Coach Stephanie Domin.

This combination of new blood and well-established, veteran athletes build the groundwork for a strong indoor season. It is the offseason work that provides the best opportunity for success. There are strong athletes in all events giving the team a chance to do well at conference and beyond.

“Across the board, the conditioning the athletes have done has increased their strength in hopes of performing at their highest level and decreasing injury,” said Assistant Coach Kevin Bradley.

The indoor season is being shaped by the new Assistant Coach Greg Raimondi, who replaces former assistant coach Jeff Rebholz, as he works closely with the throwers. Coach Raimondi was a Red Men track and field All-American athlete during his four years at Carthage from 2009-2013, while also being an Academic All-American and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Champion in multiple throwing events.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be working with these throwers. We have some extremely talented people who I have confidence are likely to do really good things this season,” said Raimondi.

Two outstanding returning athletes are Morgan Young, ’17, and Mia Bennett, ’18, who both did exceptionally well last year as National Collegiate Athletic Association qualifiers and All-Americans.

“This season we have the tools in place to possibly have one of our most talented teams in a while, but it will take a healthy season and a total team effort by everyone,” said Coach Domin.