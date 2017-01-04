Keeping Yourself Healthy

Your Everyday Philosopher:

(providing sound philosophical suggestions to help you survive and thrive during your college years)

“To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” – Buddha

From my perspective, the Buddha was trying to express that physical fitness and keeping ourselves healthy is an essential endeavor to keep our mind healthy.

In our fast-paced, modern world, we are so caught up in our lives that we sometimes neglect nourishing our bodies with healthy food or we neglect participating in physical activities. From this quote, we can see that it is essential that we maintain our physical health in order to preserve our mental health. With so many classes and academic endeavors, we lose sight of this. Simply, we need to take a breather every once and awhile in order to pay attention to our bodies. We can make this very simple. We can take a walk, eat a salad or have a piece of fruit every day. It is the little healthy things that can make a difference. After every hard day of work, set aside some time for your body. I suggest that we relax, get something healthy to eat, and find some time that calms us. In order to maintain our productivity at school, it is essential that we do this. For example, plan out your weeks and write in some time to talk a walk, have a strictly healthy meal, or workout. Planning this will greatly improve our lives. On the other hand, if we do not take care of our bodies, we inevitably become worn down and our productivity declines drastically.

The body allows your mind to be an engine of productivity. If it is not properly cared for, it can “break down” and your mind will follow suit. Thus, think of your body as a machine. It needs proper care and sufficient fuel. Fuel it with fruits, vegetables and other various foods to keep your body going. Seeing your body as a machine can make you respect it more. We can begin starting to respect our bodies by giving it more of our time. Then, we will have a more efficient, sharp and cunning mind because we fueled our bodies.

So, for this New Year, the Buddha’s quote suggests that we all set aside some time to relax, eat healthier and pay more attention to our bodies. Doing this will sharpen our minds and make us more productive and successful in our academic endeavors. The Buddha’s quote allows us to see the immense importance of taking care of our bodies. Heeding his advice on body care produces many benefits that can make us more successful at Carthage. I guarantee it.