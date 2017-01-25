New Year, Healthier You

At the end of each year, everyone scrambles to find new and exciting new year resolutions. Luckily, being healthy is an easy one that you can happily maintain and have great results with. Not all New Year’s Resolutions have to end in frustration; you CAN achieve them if you put your heart and mind to it. The secret is setting a resolution and committing to it. Only then will the resolution help you achieve your goals in a reasonable way.

Here’s a list of 5 New Year’s Resolutions that I’m sure could be beneficial to everyone!

Find a healthy way to manage stress- Instead of dealing with stress by binge-ing (eating, watching Netflix, etc.), use your energy to read a book, go to the gym or do simple tasks that exercise your brain. Scheduling time for yourself can be one of the best stress relievers of all time! Stretch every morning- Stretching one’s muscles can help with both physical and mental health. Simply bending down and touching your toes every morning helps your body prepare for the rest of your day and clears your mind. Be early to EVERYTHING- Being prepared and early puts you in a mood to work. We all need that, so try to be more organized and punctual to keep your brain happy and productive. Make healthy swaps when you can. Drink soy or almond milk instead of dairy and try using coconut oil or olive oil instead of butter and margarine. Stay Hydrated!! This one is super important. Water makes up 60% of our bodies, and it’s important that we nourish them with what they need most. The average person needs to consume about 8 glasses of water a day; buy a cute water bottle and keep filling it up during the day. Your body will thank you for it!

Remember, it’s one change at a time. More often than not we tend to jump in too hard or fast when we’re trying to meet our New Year’s resolutions. The perfectionist in all of us tends to maintain an “all or nothing” philosophy. This attitude tends to result in us quitting or feeling unmotivated if we don’t see results. So attempt small changes, no diets (they almost never work), plan ahead and stay active. With these steps and a motivated attitude, 2017 will be the best year yet.

“What we can or cannot do, what we consider possible or impossible, is rarely a function of our true capability. It is more likely a function of our beliefs about who we are.” – Anthony Robbins