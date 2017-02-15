First Look at Tennis’ and Water Polo’s Upcoming Seasons

As the weather starts to warm up, so does the start of spring seasons, with Men’s Tennis and Women’s Water Polo seasons just underway. Both teams are currently 1-2 in their early start to a full season ahead.

The Red Men Tennis team opened their 2017 indoor season by winning the first dual match in the first week of February. Head Coach Brady Lindsley is optimistic about what his team can do this spring.

“I am excited because every year begins with the new potential,” said Lindsley.

Of particular interest this season is transfer student Herman Abban,’18, from New Mexico Military Institute. There he was named Athlete of the Year and twice earned Most Valuable Player. “I have been coaching for twenty years, and he is one of the better players we ever had,”said Lindsley.

Additionally, some young blood on the team, including Matt Curry, ’20, and Oscar Irazoque, ’19, show outstanding capabilities and are expected to be an important part of the lineup. Returning for their final season are the No. 2 and 3 singles players Chris Conley, ’17, and Pawel Jaworski, ’17.

“They are solid players who have given a lot to the program with their performance on the court and good leadership over their careers,” said Lindsley. “The hard work done this fall and J-term revealed that with our seniors and new faces we have a team with good potential to reach national level.”

For the Lady Reds Water Polo, a team of strong returning players coupled with seven talented freshmen makes this season a promising one. Last season, the Lady Reds finished third at the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division III Championship, and they return this year hungry for a better season.

“I believe this season’s team has the potential to improve upon where we finished in our conference last year,” said second-year Head Coach Laura Coffman.

What makes this goal realistic are returning athletes such as Jane Eckles,’19, who was named Rookie of the Year last season, and Allie Boothe, ’18, named Carthage’s Water Polo Most Valuable Performer last year.

It is also the senior class comprising Carly Strass, Maddie Gronset, and Laura Larsen that Coffman is looking to lead the team to success. Their presence is more than just performance.

“We are also really lucky to have good senior leaders this year,” said Coffman.

The highly regarded freshman class includes First Team AllState Athlete Maggie Hennigan, nationally recognized athlete Madi Anderson,’20, and the team’s only goaltender, Emma Jeronimus, ’20, to name a few.

“This is a big responsibility for Jeronimus, but it is an exciting opportunity for her to shine,” said Coffman.

As the water polo team gears up for the season starting with the Dave Madej Tournament, they have been improving many aspects of their game to prepare.

“Every day we work hard to be ready for the intensity of tournaments. I have been working to improve the girls resilient and stamina in hopes that our hard work will pay off,” said Coffman.