Lovely Tunes for February

Hello & welcome back! I hope everyone had an enjoyable J-Term. It has been quite a while since my last blog and a lot has happened in the world of music!

First off, Beyonce announced last week that she’s pregnant with twins!!! Obviously the Internet went crazy after the announcement; Snapchat features were created, as well as many Blue Ivy memes. Bey followed up the announcement with an incredible pregnancy photoshoot done by the well known photographer Awol Erizku. The announcement broke Instagram’s record for the most liked photo in just 11 hours.

Next, there have been quite a few new album releases in the new year and end of last year. At the beginning of December, Kid Cudi released his sixth studio album titled “Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin’.” The album features many mellow songs featuring artists such as Willow, Andre Benjamin and Pharrell Williams. This album was created and released after Mescudi was released from self-imposed hospitalization for suicidal urges and depression. This album is more reminiscent of his old albums, and not anything like “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven.”

The Flaming Lips released a new album on January 13th entitled “Oczy Mlody” which is Polish for “the eyes of the young.” This is their 16th studio album since first releasing “Hear It Is” in 1986. The Flaming Lips have a certain vibe to them, so if you like the unexpected, then definitely check them out, as well as their new album. They’re best described as being a weird branch of alternative rock, but in my opinion, they totally own it and always have. You might be familiar with their hit song “Do You Realize?”

Run the Jewels released a new album on January 13th as well. Run the Jewels is known for their hardcore rap and is composed of producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike. Their new album is their third studio release entitled “Run the Jewels 3.” Their tracks usually include a nice beat with beautiful and quotable lyrics on top. RTJ tracks also include themes of drugs, murder and sex like many rappers, but also include themes of police brutality and social unrest. Check them out if you like Danny Brown, Das Racist or Danger Doom.

Indie electronic group The xx released a new album at the beginning of this year. The album is titled “I See You,” and it is their first studio album since 2012. The xx’s music is very good for studying or just chillin’ out. A lot of their songs feature sampled tracks; they do an excellent job at sampling. They’re also very fun to watch live performance’s of – they have some unique dance moves. I would recommend listening to them if you enjoy artists such as Foals, Phantogram or Bombay Bicycle Club.

Some specials mentions for other new releases :

Migos – “C U L T U R E”

Flo Morrissey – “Gentlewoman,” “Ruby Man”

Sohn – “Rennen

Big Sean – “I Decided”

Porcelain Raft – “Microclimate”

Wyclef Jean – “J’ouvert”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]”

And finally, my playlist of the week! The playlist is entitled “lovely tunes for february.” It features a lot of indie acoustic groups such as The Head and the Heart, Lord Huron, Ben Howard and Joseph. There is also a few random songs thrown in such as “Comb My Hair” by Coast Modern and “Rose Golden” by Kid Cudi. These songs are nice to listen to when you’re driving places or working on homework. Whatever the occasion, they work. I’ll most likely be creating a Valentine’s Day playlist for next week’s blog, so keep your eyes open for that. Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy this week’s playlist!! Link below.

