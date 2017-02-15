My Vegan Journey

One of the biggest challenges of being vegan is transitioning to not eating dairy, meat and eggs, which are in almost every single product on grocery store shelves. Despite the fact that dairy, meat and eggs dominate our food products, there are plenty of alternatives that make it very easy to transition into a lifestyle that does not require eating animals or animal products.

When I became vegan in October of 2015, I had already been vegetarian for 4 years, so the transition wasn’t all that bad; not eating meat wasn’t the issue, but oh did I love cheese.

Cheese was my true weakness, but after the first two weeks of not eating any animal products at all, my body detoxified and I felt so light and energetic and amazing. After about a month of being vegan, I accidentally ate a sandwich that had cheese on it, and I actually got extremely sick afterwards. At that moment, I realized that our bodies are not made or built to consume dead animals or anything that comes out of their bodies. Being dairy, egg and meat-free made me acquire a more clear mind, conscious and attitude.

As of today, I am one year and 4 months into my vegan lifestyle and I couldn’t be happier. I went vegan for many reasons: to save animals (because to be honest, you can’t say you love animals and simultaneously participate in their demise for the pleasure of a meal), to save the earth (just watch “Cowspiracy,” it’s on Netflix), and for my health (I FEEL AMAZING).

For these reasons, I have chosen a cruelty-free lifestyle. I try the best I can to buy vegan and cruelty-free beauty products and clothes. I know that in today’s society it’s very difficult to do so, but I like to at least be more cautious and conscious of what I support and buy. Living on campus can be very difficult at times, but I have found that the reward of not participating in the slaughter of millions of animals is worth the minimal extra money spent on vegan products.

Becoming vegan has changed my life. I have become more aware and energetic, and simply happier. I wanted to share this story with you because I want to save animals, but also because I want you to be healthy, happy and aware of what’s really happening.

The corporations that profit from the murder of animals (agriculture, farming and medical) know that eating animal products does not benefit the human body at all; it only causes sickness, fatigue and even cancer. However, they won’t say this because while you get sick, they get rich.

This is a cause that is very close to my heart, and it breaks my heart to know there are thousands of animals being inhumanely killed right at this moment, just to be put into packages and eaten as if they were never beings with beating hearts. Animals can feel pain, and I feel that it is important for everyone to take this into account when deciding what to have for dinner.

Next Wednesday, I’ll be telling you more about meat, egg and dairy substitutes, so stay on the lookout! At the end of this blog, I have listed some documentaries that either made me go vegan, or simply inspired me to live a more healthy lifestyle.

I have chosen to live a compassionate life. And I hope to inspire others to do the same. Yes, it is hard and there will be slip-ups. But what matters is taking action to minimize the inhumane murdering of innocent animals and saving the planet. An animal does not have to die in order for me to live. Does an animal have to die for you?

“Cowspiracy” (Netflix)

“Vegucated” (Netflix)

“Forks Over Knives” (Netflix)

“Earthlings” (YouTube)

“Fed Up” (Netflix)

See you next week!!